Would-be Preston legal eagle scoops top award, bagging £1,000 into the bargain

A Preston law student is one of only five nationally to be awarded a prestigious prize, offering him a foot in the door to the legal profession.

Jonathan Herd, 21, who is studying at the University of Central Lancashire, has received the coveted Neuberger Prize following outstanding work during the second year of his course.

Besides £1,000 cash , the Preston man will also become a member of the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn, nationally recognised as one of the leading training and education centres for student and newly qualified barristers.

No stranger to success, Jonathan received three other awards during the last year from UCLan Lancashire Law School, including the Oxford University Press Prize for Outstanding Performance in EU Law.

He has also received recognition for winning the highest overall mark of any Lancashire law student in 2018/19, as well as the Dean’s list for achieving a first-class mark overall.

He said: When I found out I had won I was absolutely over the moon. Winning the award means that all the long hours spent studying have paid off and for me it shows that if you apply yourself you can achieve great things.”

Jonathan , now in his third year, added: " It also highlights the level of support and opportunity that the staff at Lancashire Law School within UCLan provide to you and I am very grateful to them for that."

Winning the latest prize will open doors for him as he will get free student membership of the Lincoln’s Inn Society, giving him the chance to network with barristers, judges scholars and other legal professionals. He will also be to potentially apply for scholarships.in the future through the Society.

UCLan law lecturer and Jonathan’s second year course leader Justine Mitchell said: “Jonathan showed himself to be an outstanding student right from the very first term of his law degree when I taught him.

“He has endeavoured to take advantage of a number of extracurricular activities and I have no doubt that he will go on to do very well if he is successful at the Bar."

Jonathan will collect the Neuberger prize at a special presentation ceremony at Lincoln’s Inn’s headquarters in London. As part of the ceremony he will have the chance to meet Lord Neuberger, former president of the Supreme Court.