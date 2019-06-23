Worden Academy business boss scoops national crown at TES awards for helping save school money

School business manager Mark Reed really is top of the class,

For, the man who looks after the books at Leyland’s Academy@Worden has been officially named Business Manager of the Year.

Mark, who has been at the Westfield Drive school for the past five years, picked up the crown at the TES Awards.

He said: “This is absolutely fantastic.

" It’s a tough job, but it’s one I love. It’s a real team effort – this award is for everyone at the school."

Headteacher Chris Catherall credited him will helping to turn the once failing school around, adding: "He’s saved the school a lot of money through his financial astuteness and keen eye.

"A real asset to school in many other ways as well.”

The headteacher added that ensuring the financial stability of any establishment is extremely important but in a school it is paramount that funding is well managed to ensure pupils receive the best education possible in safe and secure environment. "

“Judges described Mr Reed as: “A school business manager at the top of his profession. He has demonstrated excellent practice in all key areas of the role; making financial savings, managing complex staffing models, generating income and improving the school’s environment.

“This is not a manager who sits in a back office, this is a leader whose impact is evident and whose presence as a positive impact on students’ lives.”