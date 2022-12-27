Woodlea Junior School receive hi-vis donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes to brighten their days

Woodlea Junior School, located near Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ respective Centurion Village developments, received high vis donations off the companies.

The donation came following Road Safety Week at the end of November, which encouraged pupils to take the utmost care when walking.

Jillian Shorrocks, headteacher at Woodlea Junior School, said: ‘We promote healthy lifestyles as part of our curriculum and our ‘Walking Bus’ is part of our provision. We really appreciate the donations of these vests to further support us with this.”

