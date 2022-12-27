Woodlea Junior School receive hi-vis donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes to brighten their days
Pupils at Woodlea Junior School in Leyland recently received a donation of hi-vis vests from Barratt and David Wilson Homes to help them shine bright in the Winter months.
The donation came following Road Safety Week at the end of November, which encouraged pupils to take the utmost care when walking.
Jillian Shorrocks, headteacher at Woodlea Junior School, said: ‘We promote healthy lifestyles as part of our curriculum and our ‘Walking Bus’ is part of our provision. We really appreciate the donations of these vests to further support us with this.”
Woodlea Junior School is located nearby Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ respective Centurion Village developments.
Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We want to ensure the pupils in the local communities remain visible now the darker nights are here, and our donation has hopefully still encouraged them to safely practice walking to and from school and along the roadside.”