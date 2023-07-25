Winmarleigh pupils go for gold!
The School Games inspires young people to be physically active for life through positive experiences of daily activity and competition and they have acknowledged Winmarleigh pupils engagement in PE and the importance of this across the curriculum.
What a way to finish the academic year! Winmarleigh Church of Englands's hard work and commitment to PE, School Sports provision and active lives has been graded as 'OUTSTANDING'! The School has been awarded the Gold School Games award. The School Games Mark is a government led awards scheme launched in 2012 to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.
The award looks at lots of different aspects of physical education in schools, including the delivery of 60 active minutes for every child and how schools create positive experiences by ensuring physical activity and competition provision is designed to reflect the motivation, competence and confidence of their young people.
Through taking part in School Games events and competitions, Winmarleigh pupils have been shown to
- have fun and enjoy themselves
- develop friendships and meet new people
- become more determined and demonstrate resilience
- understand and demonstrate the importance of respect for others
- learn to develop self control and manage emotions
- experience being part of a team and understand your contribution to it
- win with pride and lose with grace
- learn the importance of practice and preparation
- learn how to set realistic goals and work towards achieving them
- aspire to improve and challenge themselves.
Mrs Clare Darling PE lead was overjoyed with the decision. ‘The experiences our children have the opportunity to engage in are phenomenal. We are so pleased!’