Winmarleigh pupils go for gold!

The School Games inspires young people to be physically active for life through positive experiences of daily activity and competition and they have acknowledged Winmarleigh pupils engagement in PE and the importance of this across the curriculum.

What a way to finish the academic year! Winmarleigh Church of Englands's hard work and commitment to PE, School Sports provision and active lives has been graded as 'OUTSTANDING'! The School has been awarded the Gold School Games award. The School Games Mark is a government led awards scheme launched in 2012 to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award looks at lots of different aspects of physical education in schools, including the delivery of 60 active minutes for every child and how schools create positive experiences by ensuring physical activity and competition provision is designed to reflect the motivation, competence and confidence of their young people.

Winmarleigh Church of England Primary School are celebrating achieving a gold award

Through taking part in School Games events and competitions, Winmarleigh pupils have been shown to

have fun and enjoy themselves

develop friendships and meet new people

become more determined and demonstrate resilience

understand and demonstrate the importance of respect for others

learn to develop self control and manage emotions

experience being part of a team and understand your contribution to it

win with pride and lose with grace

learn the importance of practice and preparation

learn how to set realistic goals and work towards achieving them

aspire to improve and challenge themselves.