Alongside ran a story about the victim, who claims she is too scared now to attend school, as the perpetrator is her fellow pupil, and was only temporarily excluded.

Police confirmed they had received reports of the “assault”, but the school declined to comment as it took place outside of their grounds.

Post readers were shocked at the vicious attack on a 12-year-old girl at Preston bus station

The article and video garnered a strong reaction from our readers, who expressed sadness and outrage at the behaviour, as well as giving their well wishes to the victim.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

Irene ORourke: “That poor girl my heart goes out to her.”

Sarah Barker: “Very sad people these days,,, I hope ur daughter is ok,,stay strong”

Sheena Connor: “Awful that a kid should be afraid to go to school. The other kid should be permanently excluded”

Shaney Burnard: “Poor girl Hope she is OK not surprised she scared”

Leigh Parmiter: “Absolutely disgusting behaviour”

Amanda Bradley: “She should get charged with assault she’s old enough to no right from wrong, hope the poor girl is ok”

Caroline Hurt: “...No excuse for this type of behaviour and it needs stopping x”

Tina Hughes: “How sad, what an evil thing to do”