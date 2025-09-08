What you can do now to prepare your children for the new school year – at every stage

Lancashire-based education brand, Tutor Doctor’s tips for preparing children at every stage for a smoother, more confident start to the new school year.

September always seems to sneak up on us, doesn’t it? One minute we’re enjoying lazy summer mornings, and the next we’re rushing around labelling, buying new shoes and making a mad dash for new stationery. For children, the start of a new school year brings its own mix of excitement, nerves and change – especially if they’re starting school for the first time, moving up a key stage or making the big leap from primary to secondary school.

The good news is that a little gentle preparation now can go a long way towards smoothing the transition – especially now September is here. By helping children get back into routines, brushing up on a few key skills and building their confidence, we can make the September rush feel less overwhelming and more positive.

Here, Tutor Doctor’s education specialist Becky Ward discusses her top tips for preparing for the new school year. Think of it as a friendly checklist: nothing heavy or pressurised, just simple steps that will help your child start the new term feeling ready and reassured.

Preparing to go back to school

From nursery to primary

Starting school for the very first time is a big milestone – for parents and children alike. You can make the transition gentler by practising the kinds of routines they’ll need in September.

Encourage your child to get dressed by themselves in the morning, use the toilet independently and put on their own shoes and coat. Even if they get things wrong, these small steps can build both confidence and self-reliance.

It also helps to make school feel a little more familiar before the first day. You could walk past the school together, talk about what the playground might be like or chat about how a typical day will run. You can also encourage independence at home – ask them to tidy away toys, carry their own bag and practise opening their lunchbox and water bottle. Finally, don’t forget the emotional side – talk openly about feelings or read storybooks about starting school together to help normalise the mixture of nerves and excitement.

Key stages 1 & 2

For younger primary school children (years 1-2), September often feels like a reset. Start to bring bedtime and morning routines gradually back in line with school schedules, so the shift isn’t too sudden. A little light practice with reading, phonics or number facts can also boost their confidence before term begins.

Involving them in organising supplies, labelling their belongings and packing their school bag helps build responsibility while making them feel excited about the year ahead.

For older primary pupils (years 3-6), it’s a good idea to start laying the groundwork for managing things on their own. Help them establish healthy homework habits by setting up a calm, distraction-free workspace. Introduce simple planners or calendars so they can practise tracking homework and activities. If they’ll be walking to school or catching a bus, try out the journey together until it feels natural. Socially, encourage meetups with friends over the last few days of summer, especially if friendship groups are shifting with new classes.

The big transition from primary to secondary

Moving from Year 6 to Year 7 is one of the biggest challenges in a child’s education – and it can feel like a big leap for parents too. Suddenly there are new buildings, new teachers, a bigger timetable to follow and often a completely new group of friends. With a little preparation, you can help make the change exciting rather than overwhelming.

Practical prep – practise the new route to school until it feels easy, whether it’s walking, cycling or catching the bus. At home, get them used to packing their own bag and keeping track of a timetable.

practise the new route to school until it feels easy, whether it’s walking, cycling or catching the bus. At home, get them used to packing their own bag and keeping track of a timetable. Independence skills – encourage small responsibilities like managing pocket money, buying food or using a phone sensibly.

encourage small responsibilities like managing pocket money, buying food or using a phone sensibly. Executive functioning skills – this is a great time to strengthen executive functioning skills, such as time management, organisation and goal setting. For organisation, a simple planner or diary can help them get used to juggling homework and different subjects.

this is a great time to strengthen executive functioning skills, such as time management, organisation and goal setting. For organisation, a simple planner or diary can help them get used to juggling homework and different subjects. Emotional reassurance – remind them it’s normal to feel nervous – sharing you own ‘first day’ stories can really help. If possible, link them up with friends starting at the same school.

remind them it’s normal to feel nervous – sharing you own ‘first day’ stories can really help. If possible, link them up with friends starting at the same school. Academic boost – a quick refresh of basics like times tables or reading comprehension can give them a head start.

The move to secondary school is as much about building personal responsibility as it is about academic readiness. By combining practical preparation with emotional support, you’ll help your child step into Year 7 with confidence, resilience and excitement for what lies ahead.

Building up to GCSEs

Once children have settled into secondary school, the focus shifts to helping them manage growing demands. Encourage them to take charge of their homework planners, extracurricular activities and equipment. This builds independence and self-management skills that will serve them well later on.

Introduce simple study techniques early – flash cards, mind maps or active recall – so revision doesn’t feel daunting when exams roll around. These approaches develop skills like working memory and focus, which are essential when taking exams. Healthy habits also matter more than ever: regular sleep, balanced diet and setting sensible screen-time boundaries all support learning and wellbeing. Finally, keep communication open. Normalise conversations about stress, friendships and peer pressure, so your child knows they can come to you when things feel tricky.

Post-16 (Sixth form & college)

Once GCSEs have finished, it brings new freedoms and responsibilities, so it’s important to strike a balance. Support your teenager in managing studies alongside part-time jobs, hobbies and a social life. Talk about future aspirations – whether that’s university, apprenticeships or career paths – and encourage small steps towards those goals now.

Independent learning is key at this stage, so suggest wider reading, research projects or self-driven study. Strong executive functioning skills – from prioritising tasks to managing time – help teenagers balance studies with new freedoms and responsibilities. Beyond academics, practical life skills become increasingly valuable: cooking, budgeting and diary management all help prepare them for adult life.

At every stage, the aim of preparation is to reduce stress, not to add it. Every child is different, so take things at their pace and celebrate the small wins along the way. With a little planning, encouragement and reassurance, you’ll be setting your child up for a confident, happy September start.