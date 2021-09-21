Whalley schoolgirl (nine) takes on National Three Peaks Challenge for veterans

For the determined nine-year-old pupil of Whalley Primary School is putting her best foot forward and begining by climbing to the summit of Snowdon ­— the highest peak in Wales, then tackling Scafell Pike - standing at 3,209ft, England's highest mountain and finally Ben Nevis in the Scottish Highlands - all in 24 hours in aid of The Royal British Legion.

She will be accompanied by her granddad Darryl.

Isabella is no stranger to taking on mammoth challenges. Last year the youngster had only been riding a bike for a month when she decided to set herself the task of cycling 100 miles along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, which she successfully completed raising hundrends in aid of veterans.

Isabella Brannigan

Her proud parents, Craig and Kelly, spoke about Isabella's determination to raise money for good causes. They said. "After last year's fundraising bike ride, Isabella set herself an even bigger challenge. She really enjoys waking, especially out in the countryside and hills so we looked on the internet for suggestions. When she saw what was involved she was keen to take on the mountains!

"Training has been going well for the most part, although difficult at times due to weather conditions towards the start of the year she was still keen to go out in all waethers, she has encountered 40mph plus winds, torrential rain and even a fire on top of a fell in the Lake District, nothing has dampened her spirits, she is up at 4am every Sunday to travel to her next training site full of enthusiasm. Unfortunately her walking partner had suffered a slight knee strain which has seen them miss three or four weeks lately.

"She will begin the challenge (weather permitting) at the foot of Ben Nevis on Friday (September 24th) and hopes to climb all mountains by Saturday."

Speaking about her fundraising goal, Kelly said: "She initially set herself a target at £500, her page currently sits at £410, so we still have a little way to go so any donations would be really appreciated especially as it's for The Royal British Legion.

Isabella Brannigan ready for the three peaks challenge

"As parents we are extremely proud of Isabella, her spirit and determination to raise money for such a worthy cause is heart warming and something she has decided to do herself without any extra encouragement from us."