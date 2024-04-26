Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The college offers a selection of Apprenticeships in Carpentry and Joinery, Electrical, Engineering and Hairdressing, displaying a 100% achievement rate for Engineering and Hairdressing.

The upcoming event is the perfect opportunity for future Apprentices to receive support and guidance from the experienced college team about updating/creating a CV, as well as viewing the current apprenticeship roles in the local area. There will also be chance to develop interview techniques, apply for current vacancies, to register on the National Apprenticeship website and receive plenty of information about the benefits of earning whilst learning.

The Apprenticeship training that West Lancashire College offer lasts between 1 to 4 years (depending on the standard), with employees being employed for a minimum of 30 hours per week. The college offers a range of Apprenticeship Standards that have been created by leading employers, so that students can be certain that the training will meet and exceed professional industry standards.

West Lancashire College host opportunity for future Apprentices