"We feel blessed to be part of such a wonderful community": Busy Bees staff thank Bamber Bridge residents for help following devastating fire

Busy Bees Day Nursery in School Lane suffered a fire in the roof on June 8, which has been put down to an accidental cause.

All of the children and staff were safely evacuated from the building, with youngsters temporarily accommodated in local houses, an Italian restaurant and at another nearby nursery school.

>>>Read about the community response here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A scene from the day of the fire

Staff at the nursery say they have been overwhelmed with the response from the local community and offers of support they have received during their time of need.

>>>Read here how one boy donated his toys after the fire.

The nursery is temporarily closed while repair works are carried out, but no details or time frame has been announced.

In the interim, children and staff have settled into their new home at their nearby sister centre, Busy Bees Chorley Brooke Street.

Gemma Chesworth, area director at Busy Bees, said: “We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the entire community for all the lovely comments we have received. We’d also like to extend our gratitude to the many parents, children and businesses for their offer of support during this time, we are truly touched by every individual gesture and feel blessed to be part of such a wonderful community that look out for one another.

“A special thank you must be given to Gusto Italian Restaurant and Footprints Nursery for being so kind on the day of the fire and taking our children and staff into your businesses and providing a place of safety whilst we waited for parents to collect their children.

“Our children and staff are now settling-in well at our local nursery, Busy Bees Chorley Brooke Street, meaning we have two Outstanding Ofsted graded nurseries working in partnership together under one roof. We’ve carefully considered staffing to ensure the nursery is filled with familiar faces to help maintain consistency, particular for the Bamber Bridge nursery children who are getting used to their new environment.