‘Vibrant’ Sandbach nursery wins praise from Ofsted following inspection

Partou Kids Corner Day Nursery and Pre-school in Sandbach has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas by Ofsted.

In their report, the inspectors praise team members for creating “a safe place for children to flourish and thrive.”

They add: “Children's laughter is truly infectious across this vibrant setting.”

Located in a large, converted Victorian building half a mile from Sandbach town centre, Partou Kids Corner offers spacious and airy playrooms filled with natural light and fun resources. Outside, its large garden incorporates an eye-catching adventure playground enabling advanced physical and cognitive development.

A cause for celebration: Partou Kids Corner has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas following an Ofsted inspection

The Ofsted report notes that the nursery provides the children with a curriculum “that builds on what they already know and can do.”It adds: “The setting supports children's love of reading effectively. Children listen with interest while staff read their favourite stories with animation. Staff encourage children to talk about characters and to anticipate what might happen next in the story.”

The nursery is described as “relentless in its pursuit to raise standards and aspirations for children, staff, parents and carers” with team members viewed as “excellent role models.”

The inspectors write: “The setting supports children's personal, social and emotional development incredibly well. Staff spend time getting to know children and their families during the settling-in period. Children are given a bespoke transition into the setting. This supports children's emotional wellbeing effectively. Children settle quickly and they have a strong sense of belonging.”

Assistance for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is judged to be “excellent.” The report explains: “Early identification and external support means that these children get the support that they need. Gaps in learning close and children with SEND make good progress.”

And, according to Ofsted, the wellbeing of team members at Partou Kids Corner is “high priority” with the inspectors observing that “their workload is managed well.” They add: “Staff morale is high and they reported that working at the setting is 'fantastic'.”

Tyler Burgess, Partou Kids Corner Day Nursery Manager, said: “The report reflects really positively on what we do.

“From a professional standpoint, it is pleasing to see the Ofsted inspectors recognise our efforts to achieve the highest possible standards for everyone associated with the nursery.”

“This is the start of our journey, and we will continuously and consistently aim to provide the best quality care and education for all children at our nursery.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “It is an impressive report and a huge credit to Tyler and her team.

“There is a strong bond between them and the families which is paying great dividends for the children as they set off on their learning journey.”