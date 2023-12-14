University of Manchester wins Platinum Engage Watermark for public engagement excellence

The University of Manchester has been awarded a Platinum Watermark in recognition of its outstanding public engagement work.

The charter mark, granted to universities by the National Co-ordinating Centre for Public Engagement (NCCPE), follows a rigorous assessment process including a thorough examination of documentary evidence together with in-depth interviews and focus groups with staff, academics and project partners.

Platinum is the highest of four levels of Engage Watermark. It recognises “exceptional strategic leadership of public engagement, high standards of professional support and excellence in partnership working.”

Key features of The University of Manchester’s public engagement activities which drew particular praise from the assessors included efforts to open up the campus and cultural institutions to become more welcoming and accessible for community use, the involvement of partners and communities in shaping research, and a strong commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion.

Professor Cecilia Wong. Photo: The University of Manchester

The University also has a dedicated policy engagement unity, Policy@Manchester, which connects researchers with public policymakers.

Professor Cecilia Wong, Academic Co-Director of Policy@Manchester, said: “Our highly professional team works alongside academics across the University to engage directly with politicians, officials, influencers and many others to feed into the policymaking process. We also host regular events which are open to the public, ensuring that as many people as possible can actively engage with what we do.

“I am thrilled that the University’s public engagement activities have been rewarded with the Platinum Engage Watermark and feel immensely proud of Policy@Manchester’s role in this achievement.”

Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, President and Vice-Chancellor of The University of Manchester, said: “As a passionate advocate for public engagement, I’m proud that we have embedded a culture of high-quality practice through our core goal of social responsibility. We are delighted to be recognised nationally with a prestigious Platinum Watermark for our sustained excellence and leadership in public engagement.”

Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell. Photo: The University of Manchester

Cllr Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council and lead for Greater Manchester Combined Authority for Economy and Inclusive Growth, said: “I am proud that we have The University of Manchester as a civic partner. This award is great recognition for the University’s collaborative work with local communities, councils, business and civic partners to address to address real priorities and realise mutual benefit through the GM Civic University Agreement.”