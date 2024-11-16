'Unique' Lancashire school gets first Ofsted rating a year after opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A private special school that describes itself as “unique” has been rated as “good” by Ofsted after its first year of operation.

Grow Independent Special School, in Barrowford, caters for secondary-age pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) who have been unable to thrive in mainstream facilities. It has a capacity of just 12 places.

Following a three-day visit by the regulator last month, inspectors described the Pendle Street school’s values of “achievement, belonging and compassion” as being “palpable”.

“The school is ambitious for pupils. Many pupils have had significant periods of time out of education. However, they develop a love of learning at this school and rise to its high expectations for their achievement,” the Ofsted report said.

“Pupils appreciate the safe, calm and nurturing environment that the school provides. They enjoy attending school and benefit greatly from the positive relationships that they have with staff. Adults help them to recognise their feelings and cope with their emotions.”

While the inspectors praised staff for being “highly skilled at adapting their delivery of the curriculum to meet the individual needs of pupils”, they also said the school must act to ensure pupils receive a sufficiently “broad” education.

Headteacher and proprietor Sarah Hawthorne said of the inspection findings: “When we started Grow School, our vision was to provide a safe and nurturing environment where students with a range of needs would feel able to come to school and re-engage with learning.

“Today, not only are these students attending, but they are also thriving, striving to reach their full potential - and developing a love of learning. Grow School is so much more than a one-word grade, but it is wonderful to be acknowledged by Ofsted for the dedication of our team in this first year.”

Chair of Governors, Alice Lee, added: “This glowing report is the result of hard work and dedication on the part of Grow’s staff and students every day. I know how committed the staff are to providing the best education and school experience for every student. I am extremely proud of each and every individual involved.”