UCU members of staff at the University of Lancashire (UCLan) began a five day walk out on Monday over pay and working conditions rows, and the student's union have now responded to this industrial action.

Following talks with representatives from UCLan and the University College Union (UCU) about the strikes taking place on February 21, February 22, February 28, March 1 and March 2, representative from UCLan's SU have issued a statement online.

The student's union said: "We have been reassured by the University that students will not be adversely affected by the lack of attendance related to the strike action on courses where attendance is monitored. If students are worried or think they are missing out on teaching they should let their course leads know.

"We will arrange a follow-up meeting with UCU representatives after the strikes so they can continue to share with us any further plans following these rounds of strikes. As always if students have been affected by the strikes, then please contact our VP Education, Usman Kasaba directly ([email protected]). Alternately if you would like more information on the strikes and how you would like to show your support, please email [email protected]

"We encourage both the University management and UCU to hold constructive meetings to enable a resolution, where both parties have the ability to reach one."

UCU members say they are striking over a 20% real terms pay cut over the past 12 years, unmanageable workloads, pay inequality and the use of exploitative and insecure contracts, which are "rife" across the sector.

Staff are also engaged in action short of a strike (ASOS) which involves working strictly to contract, not covering for absent colleagues, not rescheduling classes cancelled due to strike action, or undertaking any voluntary activities.