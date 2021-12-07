UCLan's new timelapse video documents campus transformation

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has unveiled a new timelapse video which charts the development of their new £60 million student centre and university square from concept to reality.

The video, which can be viewed above, spans the six years of extensive planning, consultation, demolition and construction of the new building and surrounding area, highlighting the extent of the campus' transformation.

The timelapse action starts with the demolition of the university’s Fylde building on the old Adelphi roundabout in 2015, before showing the removal of the terraced houses and shops on St Peter’s Street and Fylde Road.

It then goes on to depict the formation of the state of the art student centre and 5,000 sqm university square, together with the newly refurbished Adelphi pub, as it looks today.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Baldwin said: “It’s easy to forget the old Fylde building and surrounding landscape but this video depicts vividly the dramatic transformation which has taken place over the past six years.

“Our new Student Centre has already received great feedback from students, staff and visitors to our campus while the University Square has hosted a number of major events including the Lancashire Science Festival, our graduation ceremonies and University open days, welcoming thousands of visitors in the process.

“It’s also really encouraging to know that the excellence of what has been delivered here has now been recognised through three noteworthy construction industry awards and I am sure there will be many more to follow.”

In terms of awards, UCLan’s student centre won in the Lancashire Sub-regional Project of the Year category at the North West Regional Construction Awards, and the Education and Health category at Architecture Today's Schüco Excellence Awards 2021.

Meanwhile in The Offsite Construction Awards, which received entries from companies who are at the forefront of the industry in terms of innovation and expertise, two of the university’s project partners, Engenuiti & BDP, won the award for Engineer of the Year.

The £60 million development, which UCLan says showcases the university’s commitment to student wellbeing and represents a transformative step in the wider regeneration of the city of Preston, is the culmination of UCLan’s £200m Masterplan project.