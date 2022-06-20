UCLan's creative student talent goes on display to the public for the first time in 3 years

The annual exhibition showcases final year undergraduate work produced by students of many creative disciplines, including architecture, art, design, fashion and media.

Due to Covid, the event has been held virtually for the last two years but it returned to an in-person show last Friday, featuring a wide range of exhibitions spread across three buildings.

Visitors can expect to see large architectural models, traditional and experimental media, including painting, sculpture, print, drawing, performance and installations, short-animated films, handmade textile designs, design-focussed portfolios, and crafted and laser cut models.

Highlights of the 2022 show include fashion collections fresh from the catwalk and graphic design projects nominated for prestigious industry D&AD (Design & Art Direction) Pencil awards.

In addition, six industry-sponsored awards have been handed to students considered to be the very best in their fields, these were awards for Society and Sustainability, Craft, Insight, Enterprise and Technology Innovation, sponsored by The Super Slow Way, Frontier IP Group PLC, Preen, Creative Lancashire and Skiddle respectively.

Winners were presented with the awards at the launch of the exhibition, and have all been rewarded with a placement, mentoring or support opportunity from their sponsor.

Maariyah Patel won The Super Slow Way Award for Society and Sustainability, and will receive mentoring from the cultural development programme, which is based in Blackburn.

She said: “I am so excited and feel like all my efforts have been recognised. Being given an opportunity to work with industry experts and learn from fellow creatives will be fantastic.”

Jane Anthony, UCLan’s Executive Dean of the Faculty of Culture and the Creative Industries, added: “The whole Faculty is absolutely delighted to be able to show off the Degree Show in-person once again. The students work incredibly hard during their studies and this exhibition provides a platform for them to share their talents with the public and industry.

“As usual, the quality of work is exceptional and I’d encourage anyone to come along and see this quality for themselves.”

The free exhibition runs from 17- 24 June and is open weekdays 10.00am – 5.00pm across three buildings; EIC, Hanover and Victoria.