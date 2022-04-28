Here is everything you need to know about the race:

What is it?

UCLan has teamed up with Cash for Kids for the return of The Avenham Park 5k and 1k Family Fun Run, with all funds raised going to the charity, which supports children in need in the local area.

Runners will receive a t-shirt for the 5km Run and a medal for the Fun Run.

The event last took place in 2019 after the Covid-19 pandemic prevented it from going ahead in 2020 and 2021.

Martin Baines, Sports and Physical Activity Manager of UCLan Sports Activities, added: “After a three-year hiatus, it’s exciting to bring local runners back together for this popular event and raise money for a local worthwhile cause at the same time.”

When is it?

Taking place on Monday, the 5km race begins and ends at the Winkley Square end of the park at 11.00am with the Family Fun Run starting at 10.00am.

Why is it an important cause?

Rosalina Lobo, Charity Manager for Cash for Kids, said: “Every penny raised will go directly to help families in Lancashire who are struggling to put food on the table or heat their homes. The last few years have been incredibly tough for so many and this event will ensure we can continue to help the most vulnerable at this time.”

How to get involved?