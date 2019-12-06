UCLan winter graduations

Hundreds of students will don their caps and gowns this week to graduate from the University of Central Lancashire.

Around 1,500 new graduates and their families will converge on the transformed Sir Tom Finney Sports Hall on the main Foster campus for the prestigious ceremonies.

There will be eight graduation ceremonies between Monday and Wedneday and surrounding university buildings will be used to accommodate gown hire, official photography and celebratory post-event reception.

Following the sudden closure of Preston's Guild Hall in the summer the university was forced to re-locate the main summer graduations and transformed the sports centre and Foster campus, which proved a big hit.

During the winter ceremonies the university will recognise the careers of Dr Eric Northey, Professor David Croisdale-Appleby OBE and Dr Susan Scurlock MBE.

Honorary Doctorates will be conferred to Dr Northey and Professor Croisdale-Appleby while Dr Scurlock will receive an Honorary Fellowship.

Playwright and mental health activist Dr Northey is being recognised to acknowledge the major contribution he has made to UCLan through his leadership in the creating and developing the Whittingham Lives Association.

Professor Croisdale-Appleby, who is recognised worldwide for his campaigns around the injustice of apartheid, is being honoured for the significant contribution he has made to the health and social care sector, especially through his development of social work education.

Former UCLan scholar Dr Scurlock, who created national charity Primary Engineer, is being recognised for the significant contribution she has made to education and engineering.