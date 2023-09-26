Thousands of students have arrived in Preston for the start of the new academic year at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

As new and returning students collected their keys and moved their treasured possessions into their city centre-based halls of residence, they and their families were greeted by a wide variety of performers.

Throughout ‘Moving In Sunday’, UCLan’s Student Wellbeing Ambassadors, Students’ Union (SU) representatives and members of various University sports teams lent a hand to help carry the students’ worldly possessions into their new accommodation.

Professor Graham Baldwin, UCLan Vice-Chancellor, said: “It’s always one of the highlights of my year to see our new students arriving on campus ready to start the next chapter in their lives.

“It’s also lovely to welcome back our returning students as they are eager to get back on to campus to restart their studies and continue enjoying university life.”

The University’s Welcome Week timetable offers a variety of educational sessions along with many activities to help the new students settle into life away from home for the first time.

This year, the events include a pizza and board games evening, a screening of Harry Potter and a silent disco while UCLan’s SU activities include the popular Freshers’ Fair, Societies’ Fair, Sports’ Fair and a Craft & Food Fair.

