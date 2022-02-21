University strikes: UCLan UCU picket lines called off due to Storm Franklin

Today, (Monday 21 Feb) staff at the University of Central Lancashire have started a 5 day walk out, but their picket lines have had to be called off due to severe weather conditions.

In disputes over pay and working conditions, UCU members at the university are holding walk outs on February 21, February 22, February 28, March 1 and March 2.

However today's picket lines, originally to be held on Adelphi Square on their Preston campus, have had to be called off due to Storm Franklin.

A spokesperson for UCLan UCU told the Post: "We have decided to stand pickets down today due to severe weather and disruption to transport. We hope to picket tomorrow and then to have a presence on Adelphi Square between 10.00 and 12.00 noon."

Although picket lines are down, staff at UCLan and 68 other institutions remain on strike over pensions, pay and working conditions.

Staff are also engaged in action short of a strike (ASOS) which involves working strictly to contract, not covering for absent colleagues, not rescheduling classes cancelled due to strike action, or undertaking any voluntary activities.