UCLan professor strikes academic gold for his work on educating generations of medical students

Professor John McLachlan, from UCLan’s School of Medicine, has been named by the Association for the Study of Medical Education (ASME) as the winner of its Gold Medal for 2022.

The annual prize is awarded to highly experienced scholars in recognition of their outstanding lifetime contributions to medical education, research and innovation.

Professor McLachlan previously served as editor-in-chief of Medical Education, the world-leading journal of ASME. His research work has ranged widely, from quantitative psychometric studies on the factors which predict who will make a good doctor, to qualitative work on the use of arts and humanities in medical education, featured at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London.

Prof John McLachlan, from UCLan’s School of Medicine, has won the 2022 Gold Medal from the Association for the Study of Medical Education

In particular, his work on how anatomy should be taught in medical schools has proved influential worldwide in bringing about a shift of focus from the preserved cadaver to the living patient.

He has advised national bodies such as the Department of Health, Health Education England, the General Medical Council, the UK Foundation Programme Office, and various medical royal colleges on policy and practice, especially where related to assessment, and where changes in national policy have resulted from his input.

Prof McLachlan said: “It is an enormous surprise and a real honour to be awarded the ASME Gold Medal for 2022. My work has benefited hugely from collaboration with colleagues and students, so my sincere gratitude extends to them as well as to the Association.”

ASME’s Director of Awards, Dr Karen Mattick, added: “John is fully deserving of this award with his work making a significant and sustained contribution to medical education over recent decades. He has held, and continues to hold, a number of significant positions on national and international boards and has strong track records of publications, mentorship and supervision. John has innovated in research, in assessment and evaluation, leading to the award of a National Teaching Fellowship.”