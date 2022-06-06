UCLan planning to create a new four-storey School of Veterinary Medicine facility

Subject to securing future planning permission, the four-storey property will be home to the 11th Veterinary School in the UK and will be a base for students and staff on foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate courses in areas such as veterinary medicine, bioveterinary science, veterinary clinical practice, veterinary physiotherapy and rehabilitation, and clinical animal behaviour and training.

It will be constructed on what is currently UCLan's Greenbank Car Park, off Victoria Street, based at the Preston Campus.Across three floors, high-specification anatomical skills laboratories will be created alongside simulated clinical facilities including a pharmacy, diagnostic suite, and simulated operating theatres.A microscopy laboratory and dental room will also be built alongside a variety of teaching rooms and office spaces.In addition, the project will also see a refurbishment of a ground floor section of Greenbank Building. It will include kennel facilities, simulated consultation rooms and a rehabilitation suite in addition to other veterinary teaching and clinical skills' facilities.The Greenbank Building refurbishments should be ready to welcome the first cohort of Bachelors of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery (BVMS) students in September 2023 while the new building is planned to be completed by September 2024.Before submitting the planning document to Preston City Council, the University will contact local residents, close to the area on Victoria Street, and host a drop-in event in UCLan's Greenbank Foyer between 4pm and 7pm on June 14.