The Possibility of Colour production has been created over several years in collaboration with mental health professionals, academics, and people with lived experience of the themes explored. It provides an insight into the reality of voice-hearing, synaesthesia, forced treatment, artificial Intelligence in healthcare and more.

In addition to public performances, up to 1,350 student nurses will watch the play this November and December as an official part of their nurse training.

With all 1,350 student nurse tickets funded by Health Education England, this innovative approach will mean that attending the play and post-show Q&A will count as practice/placement hours towards the students’ training. Pete Carruthers, director, producer and writer is undertaking a PhD alongside the production, exploring the use of theatre and film in the training of compassionate and reflective health professionals.

His research will capture the impact that it has on the students and their professional practice. Fully funded by UCLan, the PhD will result in the development of a best working practice model for the use of theatre and film in the future training of health professionals.

The aim is to expand this innovative approach right across the country, making dramatic theatre and film a key element of training for students of all health professions for many years to come.

Sally Ashton-May, Lead Midwife, National Nursing Midwifery Team, Health Education England described the play as ‘Incredibly thought-provoking, really powerful.’

Following each performance, audiences will be invited to participate in a Q&A with director and actor Pete Carruthers, plus an expert panel, including leading mental health experts and people with lived experience of the themes explored by the play.

The reasoning for this is to maximise the group learning and reflection amongst audiences, especially among students and qualified health professionals, who are a key target audience.

The play has been so far welcomed by the University of Central Lancashire, the University of Salford, Edge Hill University, and Nottingham Trent University, where their student nurses will attend the production over various dates this year.

