The Univeristy of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has announced which three people will join its prestigious list of Honorary Fellows next week.

Two BBC broadcasters and one of the King’s representatives in the county are to be honoured by the University of Central Lancashire next week by being given honorary fellowships.

Who are the honorary fellows?

Steve Saul, who works for BBC Radio 5Live and BBC North West Tonight

Award-winning journalist Steve started as a volunteer on hospital radio at the age of 13 and his first professional station was Red Rose Radio. He then moved to BBC local radio stations and progressed on to presenting news bulletins on BBC Radio 5 Live. Nowadays, he is a senior presenter, reporter and producer for BBC North West Tonight.

The proud Prestonian, who completed his law for journalists’ qualification at UCLan, regularly comes back to help journalism students by providing feedback on their news day projects.

Steve, who will don his academic cap and gown on Thursday, December 12 will receive his award to recognise the significant contribution he has made to regional radio and television broadcasting.

Geeta Guru-Murthy, chief presenter for the BBC News Channel

Geeta, who grew up and was schooled in East Lancashire, has anchored some of the most significant events of the past century, including the aftermath of the September 11th terrorist attacks, wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Born in Liverpool, she has worked for the BBC for 25 years and this year was appointed as a chief presenter for the BBC News Channel, the most-watched news channel in the UK.

Geeta will receive her award on Wednesday, December 11 to acknowledge her significant contribution made to broadcast journalism.

Helen Bingley OBE JP DL, the current High Sheriff of Lancashire

University of Central Lancashire alumna and former staff member Helen rose through the ranks from nurse to executive director, chief executive and non-executive director of several NHS Trusts.

Her passion for access to good healthcare and education led to her establishing the Abaseen Foundation which supports some of the poorest populations in rural North West Pakistan to find a path out of poverty.

Helen, who received an OBE in 2019, will take to the stage on Wednesday, December 11 to accept her award for the significant contribution she has made to the NHS in the North West.

What are these latest UCLan graduations?

Running between December 10-12, 2,400 students will don their academic caps and gowns across eight graduation ceremonies in the transformed Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre.

Graduates and their guests will enjoy their post-event celebrations in the University’s state-of-the-art Student Centre, based in the heart of the University’s Preston Campus.

If family and friends around the world can’t travel to Preston they can still join in with the celebrations as live streaming will be available on the University’s YouTube channel.