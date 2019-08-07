UCLan is preparing for the cost of redundancy plan

Preston’s university finance staff are working out how much it is going to cost to them to cut their budgets.

In June the University of Central Lancashire announced plans to axe jobs.

So far there has been no indication of how many posts are to go or where from all 3,000 plus employees have been invited to register expressions of interest for voluntary redundancies.

Although the university says it is financially stable, joint institutional leads at UCLan Liz Bromley and Lynne Livesey have said: “Given the current economic and political uncertainty in the UK, we have decided to act now to protect our future operations.”

The voluntary redundancy policy on offer to staff allows 3.25 weeks’ pay for each completed year of service, up to a maximum of 52 weeks.

According to the latest staff newsletter: “a significant number of requests for estimates of calculations have now been received.”

It is said that HR staff are now working through them to provide potential figures

A UCLan spokesman said: “The university is currently in the process of assessing the expressions of interest from staff who are interested in leaving the university via a voluntary redundancy arrangement.

"This work is ongoing and staff will be updated in due course.”