After years of struggle and some dark times, 21-year-old Elizabeth (Libby) has successfully completed her Bachelor of Science with Honours in Sexual Health and is excited to now start getting some experience under her belt before entering the world of work. Originally from Ringwood, near Dorset, Libby chose to study at UCLan as it was the only university in the country offering the sexual health course at undergraduate level, and she felt the amount of support available to students from diverse backgrounds was a huge benefit. Libby added: “I’ve had a life-long passion in helping people to understand their bodies and sexuality. I have always wanted to reduce the stigma surrounding sex and how people engage with their own and with other people’s bodies.”

A troubled childhood led to Libby being placed in the care of a relative, and she worked closely with social services up until she moved to Preston to begin her studies, and for a time throughout the first year of her degree. Her experiences as a child mean Libby now suffers with severe anxiety and depression. Libby explained: “I found myself suffering many forms of abuse up until my 19th birthday, with no form of help through counselling or medication to deal with the consequences. My first few months at university were extremely difficult, with my mental health stopping me from leaving my room for weeks at a time.

“I really struggled with a lot of self-doubt and imposter syndrome, constantly believing that I couldn’t achieve anything and that I was not supposed to be there. On top of all my personal struggles, the pandemic struck months into my first year! Meaning that it was even more difficult to access support and attend doctors’ appointments to start the process of getting better.”

UCLan graduate Libby Bendall

However, with the right support behind her, and the easing of Covid restrictions, Libby eventually felt able to venture outside, and begin exploring the clubs and societies UCLan had to offer. It was at a singing society that Libby met her best friend, Schuyler, who Libby credits with being her rock. Libby says university has been a real journey for her: despite the lows, there have been many highs, and it’s the first time she’s felt empowered to explore her problems and work towards bettering her mental health. She’s also attempted to start building bonds with family members that have previously been absent from her life.

Libby, whose boyfriend of five years, Harry shared her special day with here, went on: “I’ve loved being surrounded by likeminded people, all intent on achieving a common goal. I’ve also hugely enjoyed how relaxed and informal the classes were at UCLan; there’s no judgment, and no set way of doing things being forced upon anyone. I’m excited for my next chapter - I honestly didn’t think I’d make it through the course at certain points, but I am proud of myself for proving I can do it.” And she wants others to know that if she can overcome her difficult childhood to succeed, then others in similar situations can too.