UCLan graduation ceremonies start today

Today the first set of students will be returning to the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) for their long-awaited graduation ceremonies.

Three ceremonies will be taking place today, with 26 in total being held between 6 and 17 September, as 6500 graduates from the classes of summer 2020, winter 2020 and summer 2021 finally get a chance to celebrate, after much delay.

The ceremonies are being held at the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre, on the Preston Campus, as post-event celebrations with family and friends take place on the new multi-million pound University Square afterwards.

In order to ensure the safety of everyone involved, the university advised all graduates, visitors and staff members to take a lateral flow test beforehand, whilst attendees were also asked to wear face coverings on the day.

The celebratory ceremonies are the first to take place since December 2019, and will be live streamed on the University’s YouTube channel, for family and friends around the world to watch as well.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Baldwin said: “I’m absolutely delighted we’re able to give thousands of our students the opportunity to proudly wear their academic caps and gowns so they graduate in person.

“I know the past 18 months have been very difficult for everyone but I’m so proud of the resilience these outstanding graduates have shown. They adapted quickly to online learning and started their careers in the middle of a global pandemic."

Universities across the country had to delay graduations due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and whilst Edge Hill University’s ceremonies took place this July, Lancaster University has had to postpone their summer graduations until next year.