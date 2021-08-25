UCLan graduation ceremonies return at last

Next month, thousands of students are returning to the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) for their long-awaited graduation ceremonies.

Graduates from the classes of summer 2020, winter 2020 and summer 2021 will finally get a chance to don their academic caps and gowns at 26 ceremonies taking place between 6 and 17 September.

The ceremonies will be held at the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre, on the Preston Campus, followed by post-event celebrations with family and friends on the new multi-million pound University Square.

6500 graduates have been invited to the greatly anticipated ceremonies.

In order to ensure the safety of everyone involved, the university is advising the 6,500 graduates, their visitors and staff members to take a lateral flow test beforehand, and attendees are asked to wear face coverings on the day.

The celebratory ceremonies will be the first to take place since December 2019, and will be live streamed on the University’s YouTube channel, for family and friends around the world to watch as well.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Baldwin said: “I’m absolutely delighted we’re able to give thousands of our students the opportunity to proudly wear their academic caps and gowns so they graduate in person.

“I know the past 18 months have been very difficult for everyone but I’m so proud of the resilience these outstanding graduates have shown. They adapted quickly to online learning and started their careers in the middle of a global pandemic.

“I can’t wait to welcome them and their families back to our Preston Campus for their special day and hope they enjoy the post-event celebrations on our impressive new University Square.”

As well as the graduation ceremonies, three people with strong links to the University will also take to the stage to accept prestigious Honorary Doctorates or Fellowships.

Mike Tynan, an experienced leader in the civil nuclear sector with a career spanning 40 years, will receive an Honorary Doctorate to acknowledge his significant contribution to the Higher Education sector. Mike will be awarded for his support and guidance on a number of University projects, most notably the Engineering Innovation Centre and the development of nuclear education.

Another Honorary Doctorate will be awarded to Professor Klaus Leisinger in recognition of his contributions to the Higher Education sector as well, particularly his co-development on the Global Code Of Conduct for Research in Resource-Poor Settings, and his support of the TRUST project, co-ordinated by UCLan’s Professor Schroeder.

Sarah Carr OBE, from Lytham, will also receive an Honorary Fellowship to acknowledge the significant contribution she has made to early years’ education and childcare.