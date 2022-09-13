On Sunday (September 11), thousands of students arrived at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) ahead of the start of the new academic year.

The new students and their families were greeted by a range of entertainment acts as they collected their keys and moved their homely possessions into their city centre-based halls of residence.

Throughout the day, UCLan’s Samba Drummers provided a musical background while free ice-cream, pick n mix and a BBQ boosted energy levels.

UCLan’s Student Wellbeing Ambassadors, Students’ Union (SU) and members of various University sports teams, including members from the cheerleading and American Football squads, were on hand to help carry bedding, pots, pans and creature comforts into their new accommodation.

Professor Graham Baldwin, UCLan Vice-Chancellor, said: “Welcoming both our new arrivals and returning students back to our fantastic campuses is always one of the highlights of our year.

“This period signifies the start of an exciting new chapter in our students’ lives, and we know they can’t wait to start their studies and to make new, lifelong friends.”

The University’s Welcome Week timetable ensures there are many activities to help the new students settle into life away from home.

The popular Freshers’ Fair, Societies’ Fair, Sports’ Fair and Craft & Food Fair all return while a Stranger Things Roller Disco, Hip Hop Ping Pong, Comedy Night, Drag Karaoke, Film Night, Bingo Lingo and Silent Disco are some of the activities taking place.

Teaching will start next week.

