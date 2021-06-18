The internationally acclaimed artist and UCLan Professor of Contemporary Art, who won the prestigious Turner Prize in 2017, opened the annual UCLan Degree Show at a virtual awards ceremony for arts and media students exhibiting their final year work.

Addressing the students, Lubaina said: “This is the 30th UCLan Degree Show I have seen and I am delighted to say that the energy and the commitment you have shown is clear, strong and dynamic.

“You should be very proud of yourselves. I know how challenging it has been for you all as you struggled through the pandemic while developing your ideas, honing your skills and having to use every ounce of your intelligence, your nerve and your belief to get this work made and presented. You have demonstrated immense courage and determination.”

It is the second year in a row the exhibition has been held virtually because of the pandemic but the final year students of many creative disciplines, including architecture, art, design, fashion and media, have pulled out the stops to ensure their work can still be seen by the public. Visitors to the online exhibition can view online portfolios of all exhibiting students at https://degreeshow.uclan.ac.uk/

Erin Jones' Illustration showcase

From Ellie Watson, an Architecture student

From Hannah Brew, in Textile and Design

Art and Design submission by Rebecca Hall