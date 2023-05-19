The institution took the top prize for higher education providers at the Edufuturists Awards 2023, which recognises innovation and progressive practices across the educational sector.

Edufuturists champion individuals and educational institutions who work to ignite change and transform learning for the benefit of society and future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UCLan was recognised for a number of outstanding research contributions, including the extensive research undertaken within the areas of health and social care.

UCLan Professor Peter Lloyd, Dean of Arts and Media, accepted the award at a ceremony held recently in Leeds.

Some of the projects which caught the judging panel’s eye included:

-The University’s partnership with the Lancashire and South Cumbria Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Care and Research Centre to help families access better support once they have lost loved ones to MND.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-UCLan’s exploration of how best to understand and support those living with dementia.

-The University’s extensive support of businesses, including leading on apprenticeships, creating the Beyond Business campaign and offering a wide variety of business support to small and medium sized enterprises, was praised.

Professor Graham Baldwin, UCLan Vice-Chancellor, said: “I’m absolutely delighted we’ve been recognised as the Edufuturists University of the Year. It is fantastic recognition for the institution as a whole and follows on from our double success in the recent 2023 Educate North Awards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UCLan was nominated alongside Arizona State University, from the United States of America, Manchester’s UA92 and Beit Berl College, from Israel.