Set against pre-established international standards, QS Stars evaluate universities across a wide range of important performance indicators.

Rated out of 5 Stars (excellent), UCLan scored the top rating for teaching, employability, internationalisation, facilities and inclusiveness.

UCLan's high performance has been recognised in multiple areas according to QS Stars' ratings.

Dentistry, the university’s chosen specialist programme, scored 4 Stars (very good) while 3 Stars (good) were awarded in the research and innovation categories, meaning that overall, the university was rated as 4 Star.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Baldwin said: “This is another strong set of results for the University underlining our ability to transform lives though an outstanding educational experience.

“It signals to the wider community, including potential future students, partners, and staff, that UCLan is leading the way in modern learning, equipping graduates with the real-world skills needed to thrive in the global workplace.”

QS conducted the detailed examination of UCLan’s performance over a six-month period, covering a broader range of criteria than any world ranking exercise,

Unlike rankings, QS Star ratings are entirely based upon an institution’s performance, and not how they compare to their peers.