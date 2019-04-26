Trophies and celebrations as University of Central Lancashire scores triple win at the Educate North Awards

Preston's university is on top form as the institution scooped a hat-trick of awards at a prestigious even.

The University of Central Lancashire walked away from the 2019 Educate North Award ceremony in Manchester with both the Business/Industry Collaboration - university sector and Research Project of the year trophies .

UCLan's Dr Cath Larkins and Dr Candice Satchwell (both centre) collecting the Research Project of the Year trophy.

On top of that, a UCLan graduate won the 2019 University Entrepreneurs Grant for hsi sex- education vidoe netting a £1,000 prize for start-up businesses.

The business/industry prize was for a joint UCLan and St Catherine's Hospice venture which has seen students and tutors working together building -industry relationships to develop new capabilities and improving the knowledge base and skills of future graduates in addition to fostering economic competitiveness for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Examples of some of the work include a research project looking at the future of hospice care in the area, to ensure it will meet the needs of patients and families in the long-term; retail management students visiting an international trade show with St Catherine’s trading team to discuss ranges with suppliers; and software development students creating a route planner for St Catherine’s furniture delivery and collection volunteers that would ensure the most efficient route is taken.

Project Manager Matthew Roberts said: “It's fantastic to win this award, it represents lots of hard work and collaboration between the hospice and staff across the university.

UCLan representatives receiving the Business/Industry Collaboration University Sector award.

"We're very proud to work with St Catherine's and what we have achieved together, this recognition will help drive us to continue to grow this partnership.”

Stories2Connect claimed the Research Project of the Year trophy. The project, which was funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council, began with a problem identified by young people with disabilities and/or experiences of the care system who accessed a young researchers’ group run by UCLan.

They wanted disadvantaged young people like themselves to tell their stories to inform and educate the general public and professionals.

Dave Clayton, who has completed BA (Hons) Community Leadership and MA Business Management at UCLan, won the University Entrepreneurs Grant for his interactive video designed for upskilling young people on sex education called Wot Wud U Do?

He said: "It feels amazing, I don’t quite know what happened, but I woke up this morning with a cheque for £1,000 and a trophy. I met quite a few people who have offered to help with my business.

"I will be using the money to finish off my resource, develop a new section of the website focusing on LGBTQ issues and to develop a handbook for teachers and tutors using my product with their students."