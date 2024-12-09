Triumph for Blackburn school in The Sunday Times Parent Power school guide

Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College (TIGHS) has been selected by The Sunday Times as its State Faith Secondary School of the Year 2025.

The Parent Power secondary school league tables ranked TIGHS as the highest-performing non-selective comprehensive school in England. The school secured joint 6th place of all state grammar and comprehensive schools in the North West of England, which includes selective schools.

TIGHS’ State Faith Secondary School of the Year 2025 award follows another year of exceptional GCSE and A levels results for its pupils. 61.2% of GCSEs taken by pupils were awarded the highest grades 9-7 and 82.7% of exams at A-level achieved grades A*-B – the fourth highest in the region. This prestigious accolade demonstrates the school’s commitment to developing well-rounded pupils who not only excel academically, but also grow into compassionate, principled individuals.

TIGHS, which is Star Academies’ founding school, has previously been recognised in The Sunday Times school league tables when it was named North West State Secondary School of the Year 2020.

Now in its 32nd edition, The Sunday Times’ annual schools guide – Parent Power – identifies the highest-achieving primary and secondary state and independent schools in the UK.

Sir Mufti Hamid Patel CBE, Chief Executive of Star Academies, said:

"It is a profound honour that Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College (TIGHS) has been recognised as the State Faith Secondary School of the Year 2025. This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our remarkable pupils, who consistently strive for excellence, supported by their devoted families and our exceptional teachers and support staff.

“While TIGHS has long been celebrated as one of the country’s top-performing schools, our mission extends far beyond academic success. This recognition affirms our commitment to nurturing and empowering young people of strong character, guided by their faith and values, and helping them to thrive and make meaningful contributions to society."

Also celebrating are pupils and staff at The Olive School, Bolton, which placed as the 6th best-performing primary school in the North West. This result reflects the hard work and dedication of both pupils and staff, supported by strong partnerships with families and the local community.

The Parent Power national database – which is searchable by school name, local authority, town and postcode, together with regional rankings – is available to Times and Sunday Times subscribers at: www.thetimes.com/best-schools-league-table

credit: Data taken from The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025