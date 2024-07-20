Trailblazer Tyler Breaks Barriers in Study of Ancient Civilisations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In an inspiring feat, Tyler Marsden, a neurodivergent student at Crookhey Hall School, is studying GCSE Classical Civilisation—one of the UK's elite subjects. With only 0.69% of students nationwide taking Classics in 2023, his participation is particularly noteworthy.

Tyler's enthusiasm for ancient culture is supported by his strong academic record. In the core subjects, he has made two years worth of progress in the space of one year. Teachers and peers alike have praised Tyler's focus, resilience and ambition.

Headteacher Samantha Lea commented "This is brilliant for Tyler, it really highlights the progress Crookhey Hall School can make with pupils"

Crookhey Hall School

Teacher Morgan Saunders added "Tyler is a trailblazer. He is defying convention and expectation by taking GCSE Classical Civilisation. The qualification will help Tyler succeed in modern Britain by developing critical thinking, problem solving and flexibility.