Thousands will flock to Preston for UCLan graduations

Thousands of people will be flocking to Preston next week to celebrate the annual university graduation ceremonies.

For the first time, the events will be held on the University of Central Lancashire campus, giving the expected 16,000 visitors a chance to see the new facilities.

The university will host 19 graduation ceremonies over the space of five days after the sudden closure of the usual venue, Preston’s Guild Hall.Surrounding University buildings will host the gown hire, official photography and celebratory post-event reception.

Three people with strong links to the red rose county will all take to the stage to receive prestigious honorary fellowships.

On Monday author and historian Gail Newsham, who will receive her award. She is being recognised for her significant contribution to women’s football.

Gail has dedicated her life to telling the story of the Preston-based Dick, Kerr Ladies Football Club, the most successful women’s team of all time.

Tuesday afternoon will see Kim Hawes receive her award for the enormous contribution she has made to the music industry and tour management.

Born in Hesketh Bank, Kim has worked with artists such as the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Madonna, Motorhead, Black Sabbath and Robbie Williams.

Former High Sheriff Tony Attard OBE DL, chief executive Officer of Burnley-based fabrics supplier Panaz, will be honoured on Wednesday afternoon for his scontribution to the textile industry and international trade.