These are all the registered childminders in Preston ordered by Ofsted rating and date

The biggest ever public investment in childcare in England was announced in last week's budget, but what options are available for parents in Preston?

By Aimee Seddon
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:12 GMT

Although there are numerous nurseries across the city region, some may want to consider a smaller care provider for their child.

Below is the full list of childminders across Preston, who have consented to their details being shared, as at February 28 2023 (last updated March 15.)

The Post has then ordered the childminders in terms of their rating, and the date it was given.

These are all the childminders in Preston which feature on Ofsted's most recent list of approved addresses.
Most Popular

Unless otherwise stated, all the below cater for the early years register, compulsory childcare register and voluntary childcare register.

Outstanding childminders

O'Donohoe, Donna Marie: 663 Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 1LH (rated outstanding June 2017)

Good childminders

O'Brien, Louise: 24 The Howgills, Fulwood, PR2 9LX (rated good March 2023)

Taylor, Joanne: 219 Lytham Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, PR2 2ES (rated good March 2023)

Hill, Elaine Lucy: 39 Powis Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, PR2 1AD (rated good Jan 2023)

Thompson, Cheryl Jane: 5 Harrier Way, Fulwood, PR2 9AU (rated good May 2022)

Proctor, Heather Louise: 12 Pinewood Avenue, Broughton, PR3 5DJ (rated good Dec 2021)

Clegg, Gemma Marie: 26 Stratton Road, Cottam, PR4 0PG (rated good Aug 2021)

Clementson, Kate: 47 The Avenue, Ingol, PR2 7AY (rated good July 2021)

Clark, Louise Clare: 47 Parkgate, Goosnargh, PR3 2BU (rated good Jan 2020)

Read, Klaire: 239 Whitby Avenue, Ingol, PR2 3GB (rated good March 2020)

Morley, Terri Louise: 5 Clifton Avenue, Ashton on Ribble, PR2 1SQ (rated good Sept 2019)

Parekh, Mamta: 78 Cadley Causeway, Fulwood, PR2 3RX (rated good Sept 2019)

Burke, Julie Maria: 16 River View, Tarleton, PR4 6EQ (rated good Jan 2019 but compliance action taken in Aug 2019)

Hamilton, Joanne: 5 Windsor Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, PR2 1JD (rated good June 2019)

Parkinson, Carole: White Cross Farm, 172 Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 0TA (rated good April 2019)

Cunningham, Theresa May: 16 Knowles Street, Preston, PR1 4TH (rated good Nov 2018)

Hilton, Karen Elizabeth Ann: 42 Princes Reach, Ashton-on-Ribble, PR2 2GA (rated good July 2018)- is not on the vountary childcare register

Robinson, Jessica: 35 Eastbourne Close, Ingol, PR2 3YR (rated good March 2018)

Hulme, Lisa Marie: 8 St. Catherines Drive, Fulwood, PR2 3RL (rated good Oct 2017)

Childminders requiring improvement

Hall, Emma Lesley Louise: 19 Edenway, Fulwood, PR2 9TQ (rated requires improvement Nov 2022)

