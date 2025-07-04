The worst Lancashire primary schools for reading, writing & maths

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:16 BST

These are the 15 worst-performing primary schools in Lancashire, according to reading, writing and maths attainment.

The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths.

The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’ is included in the league table.

According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

We have scoured the latest data to see which 15 schools in Lancashire had the worst performance.

The list excludes special schools. Not all schools had scores listed.

Take a look at the worst Lancashire primary schools for pupils reading, writing and maths

1. Worst Lancashire primary schools

Take a look at the worst Lancashire primary schools for pupils reading, writing and maths | Archive

Photo Sales
23% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024

2. Moor Park Primary School

23% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
22% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024

3. Newchurch-In-Pendle St Mary's Church of England Primary School

22% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
22% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024

4. Hawes Side Academy

22% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrimary SchoolsReadingWritingBlackpool
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice