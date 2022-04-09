Eight secondary schools in Preston fell behind the average attainment level.

By Aimee Seddon
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 12:30 pm

Last week, the government released its first Schools White Paper in six years, which set out its “levelling up mission for education”.

With a large focus on improving attainment levels across the country, the government aims to see the national average GCSE grade in both English language and maths increase from 4.5 in 2019 to 5 by 2030.

According to the most recent data available, on average 43.2% of pupils at state funded secondary schools in England reached this attainment goal of grade 5 in English language and maths GCSE, and below is the list of the eight secondary schools in Preston who fell behind this average.

The data is from the 2019 academic year, as no test or exam data has been published for 2020 and 2021.

1. Christ The King Catholic High School, PR1 4PR

Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard of grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 13%

2. Ashton Community Science College, PR2 1SL

Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard of grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 24%

3. Corpus Christi Catholic High School, PR2 8QY

Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard of grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 24%

4. Fulwood Academy, PR2 9YR

Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard of grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 26%

