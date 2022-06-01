2. St Clare's Catholic Primary School, Fulwood

Report published May 23, following an inspection on March 16 and 17. Classed as 'good' for all categories. Highlights: welcoming and friendly; well-trained staff; well behaved pupils. Improvements needed: In some subjects, subject leaders are not clear about the knowledge that they want pupils to learn, and have not considered carefully enough the specific building blocks early years need to acquire before KS1. Previous inspection: Good.

Photo: Google Maps