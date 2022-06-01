During the month of May, seven educational establishments in Preston and its surrounding areas had Ofsted reports published online.
This included four primary schools, and three independent schools (two for SEND pupils, one for looked after children), across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.
Of these establishments, five were classed as ‘good’, whilst one ‘requires improvement’ and another was ‘outstanding’.
Take a look at the seven schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…
Undefined: readMore
1. Preston Grange Primary School, Ribbleton
Report published May 26, following an inspection on March 30 and 31. Classed as 'good' for all categories. Highlights: A peaceful and purposeful atmosphere; an ambitious and enjoyable curriculum; extra-curricular activities. Improvements needed: In some subjects, learning moves on before knowledge is secured and leaders have not identified the most important knowledge that they intend pupils to learn. Previous inspection: Good.
Photo: Google Maps
2. St Clare's Catholic Primary School, Fulwood
Report published May 23, following an inspection on March 16 and 17. Classed as 'good' for all categories. Highlights: welcoming and friendly; well-trained staff; well behaved pupils. Improvements needed: In some subjects, subject leaders are not clear about the knowledge that they want
pupils to learn, and have not considered carefully enough the specific building blocks early years need to acquire before KS1. Previous inspection: Good.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Penwortham Primary School, Penwortham
Report published May 10, following an inspection on March 8 and 9. Classed as 'good' for all categories. Highlights: 'happy children who achieve'; well-behaved pupils; extra-curricular activities. Improvements needed: The curriculum in some subjects is less well developed. Previous inspection: Good.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Longridge Church of England Primary School, Longridge
Report published May 20, following an inspection on March 29. Classed as 'good' for all categories. Highlights: happy pupils; enriching extra-curricular activities; disadvantaged and SEND pupils achieve well. Improvements needed: Occasionally, some staff do not follow the agreed approach to the delivery of the phonics curriculum.. Previous inspection: Good.
Photo: Google Maps