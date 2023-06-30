Throughout June, seven schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble were inspected by Ofsted.
Of these, five were primary schools, one was a secondary school and one was a special school.
Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.
If a school requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the seven schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…
1. June Ofsted reports in and around Blackpool
2. Carter's Charity Voluntary Controlled Primary School
Report published June 15, following an inspection on April 18-19. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights:pupils enjoy school; a new broad curriculum. Improvements needed: assessment systems; oversight of how well curriculum is delivered; specific knowledge pupils need not always identified. Previous inspection: Good.
3. Warton St Paul's C of E Primary School
Report published June 16, following an inspection on April 18-19. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: ambitious and interesting curriculum; happy and safe; pupils achieve and behave well. Improvements needed: most important subject-specific concepts not always finalised; pupil attendance. Previous inspection: None.
4. Warton St Paul's Church of England Primary Academy
Report published June 22, following an inspection on April 25-26. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils acheive and behave well; ambitious suite of subject curriculums; knowledgeable teachers. Improvements needed: key knowledge not always set out; teachers miss opportunities to check what pupils know. Previous inspection: Good.