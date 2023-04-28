The nine schools and preschools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble who had Ofsted reports published in April

Throughout April, nine schools and preschools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble were insepcted by Ofsted.
Of these, six were primary schools and three were preschools; no secondary schools had Ofsted reports published this month.
Between those inspected, there was one ‘outstanding’ grade, six ‘good’, one ‘requires improvement’ and one ‘inadequate’.
If a school requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the nine schools and preschools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…
1. April Ofsted reports in and around Preston
2. Holy Family Catholic Primary School, Warton
Report published April 4, following an inspection on February 21. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: caring, supportive school; broad and ambitious curriculum; wide-range of extra opportunities. Improvements needed: staff awareness of the essential knowledge that pupils should learn; reading support in KS2. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps
Report published April 6, following an inspection on March 3. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: good behaviour; well thoughtout curriculum; opportunities to develop new skills offered. Improvements needed: review routines so that children have enough time to finish an activity before doing another. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps
4. University Of Central Lancashire Pre-School Centre
Report published April 14, following an inspection on March 10. Classed as 'outstanding'. Highlights: vibrant and friendly nursery; staff are marvellous role models; remarkable provision overall. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Outstanding. Photo: Google Maps