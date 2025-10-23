The hardest secondary schools to get into in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble ('25/26)

National Offer Day may feel like a lifetime away not but, it was a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children received the school allocation they had wished for.

According to Lancashire County Council, 86.1% of children were awarded their first-choice secondaryschool but that meant 13.9% were left disappointed.

The latest available DfE figures show which Lancashire secondary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2025.

Earlier this month we shared the hardest secondary schools to get into this year across the county but below we have looked at just those in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble...

Preston, Chorley & South Ribble secondary schools The hardest secondary schools to get into in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble this year (2025/26)

Brownedge St Mary's Catholic High School (no. 15) 173 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 147 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 84.97%

Eden Boys' School (no. 14) 129 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 109 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 84.5%