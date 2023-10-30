News you can trust since 1886
Progress 8 scores have been published showing the academic progress achieved by pupils at the resort's schools,
The best and worst performing high schools in around Preston, according to the latest GCSE Progress 8 scores

Five high schools in and around Preston achieved an ‘above average’ Progress 8 score, new Department of Education figures reveal.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:42 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 18:08 GMT

The Department of Education (DfE) has released its annual ‘Progress 8’ results to show how children’s secondary schools are faring compared with others.

Progress 8 figures, which give schools a positive or negative score, measure the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

It was introduced in 2016 as a fairer way to assess a school’s academic performance, rather than simply looking at raw grades and outcomes.

A score above zero means pupils have achieved better results on average at their school than at other schools across England that got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

This means they have achieved an ‘above average’ score.

The figures show that five schools received an ‘above average’ score.

15 schools recorded no Progress 8 scores.

These were Abrar Academy, Cedar Lodge School, The Limes School, Spen Brook School, Sir Tom Finney Community High School, Pioneer TEC, Trax Academy, The Coppice School, Bridgeway School, Progress School, Cambian Red Rose School, Roselyn House School, Aurora Brambles School, Meadow View Learning Centre and Waterloo Lodge.

They were not included in this list as a result.

Check out the results below:

Preston Muslim Girls High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 1.13 which is 'well above average' for the Local Authority. Ofsted rated the school as 'outstanding' in 2022.

1. Preston Muslim Girls High School

Preston Muslim Girls High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 1.13 which is 'well above average' for the Local Authority. Ofsted rated the school as 'outstanding' in 2022.

Eden Boys’ School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.97 which is 'well above average' for the Local Authority. The school was rated as 'outstanding' by Ofsted following an inspection in 2018.

2. Eden Boys' School

Eden Boys' School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.97 which is 'well above average' for the Local Authority. The school was rated as 'outstanding' by Ofsted following an inspection in 2018.

Penwortham Girls' High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.72 which is 'well above average' for the Local Authority. The school was rated as 'outstanding' by Ofsted following an inspection in 2014.

3. Penwortham Girls' High School

Penwortham Girls' High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.72 which is 'well above average' for the Local Authority. The school was rated as 'outstanding' by Ofsted following an inspection in 2014.

Broughton High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.5 which is 'well above average' for the Local Authority. Ofsted rated the school as 'outstanding' in 2022.

4. Broughton High School

Broughton High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.5 which is 'well above average' for the Local Authority. Ofsted rated the school as 'outstanding' in 2022.

