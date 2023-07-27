The 8 schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble who had Ofsted reports published in July

Throughout July, eight schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble were inspected by Ofsted.
Of these, five were primary schools and three were secondary schools.
Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the eight schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…
2. Parklands High School
Report published July 4, following an inspection on May 11- 12 . Classed as 'good'. Highlights: welcoming and friendly; broad and ambitious curriculum; extra-curricular activities. Improvements needed: SEND curriculum. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps
3. St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, Longton
Report published July 5, following an inspection on May 17- 18 . Classed as 'good'. Highlights: happy and safe; pupils behave and achieve well; broad and
varied curriculum. Improvements needed: curriculum of some foundation subjects; checks on learning. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps
4. Carr Hill High School
Report published July 12 following an inspection on May 18. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: increasingly ambitious curriculum; SEND learning and opportunities. Improvements needed: delivery of curriculum; pupil behaviour. Previous inspection: Requires improvement. Photo: Google Maps