The 25 Lancashire schools getting cash for repairs

The North West has been handed £54m from the national £470m Condition Improvement Fund – and Lancashire will receive an as-yet-unspecified amount.

The money is aimed at helping ensure buildings are safe and in good working order by addressing health and safety, compliance and poor condition issues.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for Education and Skills, Matthew Salter, said: "We welcome this vital funding from the Condition Improvement Fund that will facilitate crucial repair work in these Lancashire schools to enable to them continue to operate safely with little risk of disruption to young people's education.

"It is essential that school buildings are kept in good repair to ensure they remain a safe place for young people, teachers and the whole school community.