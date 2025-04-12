The 15 Lancashire primary schools that are the hardest to get into

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Apr 2025, 11:51 BST

As parents in Lancashire find out next week which primary school their child has been offered a place at, we thought we would look in advance at the hardest primary schools to get into.

Primary school offers will be sent out across Lancashire on Wednesday, April 16.

Offers Day can be a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children in Lancashire receive the school allocation they had wished for.

Ahead of the day, we have looked at the latest available DfE figures show to show which Lancashire primary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2024.

So take a look at the gallery below to see the primary schools in Lancashire which were hardest to get into, based on 2024-25 DfE figures

The 15 Lancashire primary schools that are the hardest to get into

1. Hardest Lancashire primary schools to get into

The 15 Lancashire primary schools that are the hardest to get into | Google Maps

63 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 35 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 55.56%

2. The Breck Primary School

63 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 35 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 55.56% | Google Maps

106 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 59 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 55.66%

3. The Olive School, Preston

106 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 59 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 55.66% | Google Maps

51 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 56.86%

4. Gisburn Road Community Primary School

51 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 56.86% | Google Maps

