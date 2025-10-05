National Offer Day may feel like a lifetime away now but, it was a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children received the school allocation they had wished for.

According to Lancashire County Council, 98.7% of children were awarded their first-choice primary school but that meant 1.3% were left disappointed.

The latest available DfE figures show which Lancashire primary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2025.

Earlier this month we shared the hardest secondary schools to get into this year across the county but below we have looked at just those in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble...

Hardest primary schools in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble

Ashton-on-Ribble St Andrew's Church of England Primary School (15) 71 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 57 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 80.28%

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Lea (14) 15 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 12 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 80.00%