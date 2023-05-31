The 13 schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble who had Ofsted reports published in May

Throughout May, thirteen schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble were insepcted by Ofsted.
Of these, twelve were primary schools and one was a special school: no secondary schools had Ofsted reports published this month.
Between those inspected, there were ten ‘good’ schools, two ‘requires improvement’ and one ‘inadequate’.
If a school requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the thirteen schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…
1. May Ofsted reports in and around Preston
Take a look at all the schools that had Ofsted reports published in May. Photo: n/a
2. Bamber Bridge St Aidan's Church of England Primary School
Report published May 4, following an inspection on March 7-8. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: warm and caring culture; broad, balanced and ambitious curriculum; prioritises wellbeing. Improvements needed: teaching of early reading is inconsistent; leaders haven't identified important knowledge or best order to teach in. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps
3. Hesketh-with-Becconsall All Saints CofE School
Report published May 11, following an inspection on March 7-8. Classed as 'inadequate'. Highlights: pupils are happy and "typically behave well"; good personal development programme and extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: weak and unstable leadership; curriculum “lacks ambition” and “is not well designed"; support for SEND pupils. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps
4. Longridge St Wilfrid's Roman Catholic Primary School
Report published May 11, following an inspection on March 13-14. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: "friendly school"; interesting, broad and ambitious curriculum; wide range of clubs. Improvements needed: some teachers not clear about most important knowledge; need to better check the impact of curriculums. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps