A multi academy trust with various schools across Lancashire has been shortlisted for prestigious educaton awards.

Endeavour Learning Trust, which has six schools in Lancashire and two in Sefton, has been shortlisted for not one but four categories in the national Multi Academy Trust Association (MATA) Education Awards.

What is Endeavour Learning Trust?

Endeavour Learning Trust is a growing multi academy trust that currently encompasses four secondary schools and four primary schools across Lancashire and Sefton.

Those in Lancashire are Burscough Priory Academy, Wellfield Academy, Tarleton Academy, Ormsirk School, Northbrook Primary Academy and Brindle Gregson Lane.

The trust says it prides itself on its family ethos, collaborative approach, and dedication to making a positive difference to the lives of children, young people, and the wider community.

Three of the Endeavour Learning Trust schools: top left Burscough Priory Academy, bottom left Ormskirk School, right Norhtbrook Primary School. | Endeavour Learning Trust

What are the MATA Awards?

The MATA Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the education sector, recognising trusts that have made significant contributions to enhancing educational standards and student outcomes.

The winners will be announced at the National Multi Academy Trust Conference on March 6 2025 in Milton Keynes.

What has Endeavour Learning Trust been recognised for?

The four categories are

Multi Academy Trust Leadership Team of the Year

Multi Academy Trust of the Year (Medium sized)

Most Improved Multi Academy Trust of the Year

CEO of the Year

A Trust spokesperon commented: “These nominations highlight Endeavour's dedication to educational excellence and its commitment to building a supportive and enriching environment for both children and colleagues.”

What else has the Trust said about their acheivements?

David Clayton, Chief Executive of Endeavour Learning Trust, said: “Being recognised in these categories is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team. Our focus has always been on delivering the best possible education and support to our children and communities.

“This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to continuous improvement and excellence.”