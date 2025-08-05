‘Temporary’ new school planned in Preston because permanent building will not be ready in time

Education bosses are planning to build a makeshift primary school in Preston after it emerged that a permanent facility already in the pipeline will not be ready by the time it is needed.

The Lancashire Post can reveal that Lancashire County Council is hoping to create the temporary establishment on the former Whittingham Hospital site.

The plot – off Whittingham Lane – has long been earmarked for a school as part of a broader development of 900 homes.

The facility had been expected to open in September 2026, but a change in the scope of the plans means that date will no longer be achievable.

The additional pupil places will, however, still be required from that point – prompting the authority to come up with a stop-gap solution.

The Post understands that the county council now intends to install two temporary classrooms on the same site, along with other necessary school accommodation.

The new Whittingham primary school (inset) will not be ready for when extra pupil places are needed - so now a temporary facility is being planned elsewhere on the same site, bound by St Johns Drive and Henry Littler Way | Google

Subject to planning permission being granted, the classes – for a total of up to 60 reception-aged pupils – would be in situ for the start of the 2026/27 academic year, meaning the extra places would be provided on time.

Those students would become the first intake for the new school, while the permanent facility was being constructed on the surrounding land – with an expected opening date of September 2027.

Should the planning process derail the temporary school in any way, education chiefs may seek to build it somewhere else – but it is understood that that is not their preference.

The Post obtained details of the blueprint after a revised application was lodged seeking planning permission for the permanent new school, which borders Henry Littler Way and St. Johns Drive on the new estate. The redrawn plans revealed the proposed capacity of the facility had increased, with 420 pupils now ultimately expected to be accommodated.

Back in February, a proposal was submitted for a school catering for 210 pupils – a figure based on one new entry class of 30 reception pupils being admitted each year over the course of seven years.

However, that was a reduction from the two forms of entry endorsed by county council cabinet members when the previous Conservative administration considered the scheme in June 2023 – and a return to the size suggested when the school was originally mooted six years ago.

The fresh application reveals that the now Reform UK-run authority has chosen to revert to the 420 pupil tally after it was forced, in May, to abandon separate plans to expand nearby Goosnargh Oliverson’s Church of England Primary School. That proposal was dropped amid concerns amongst locals that the move would cause traffic chaos in the village.

Under the plans published in February for the Whittingham site, a hybrid “1.5-form entry” was proposed, which – while initially catering for one new reception class per year, was “future-proofed” to allow for an expansion to two.

The Post understands that would have meant the school initially having a smaller footprint, ahead of extensions being built at a later date.

Now, however, the plan is to build the single-storey facility to full scale from the outset, so that the maximum number of new reception pupils can be admitted each year – taking the total roll call to 420 by the early 2030s.

The application has been submitted by Lancashire County Council’s education department and will be determined by the authority’s independent, cross-party development control committee.

A County Hall spokesperson said of the revised plans: “We are exploring increasing the Whittingham school to a two form entry site to ensure we are meeting the demand for places in the area.”

Two new primary schools previously promised for the nearby North West Preston Masterplan area - where around 5,500 homes are being built over a 20-year period - appear to be on indefinite hold, in spite of land being reversed for the purpose.

WHAT WILL THE NEW SCHOOL BE LIKE?

The planned new primary school in Whittingham will feature:

***15 classrooms;

***a unit for pupils with special educational needs, designed for 12-16 pupils spread across two classes;

***individual playgrounds and grass areas, providing dedicated spaces for pupils at each key stage;

***activity trails, play mounds and timber log seating circles, with benches and shade canopies in the playground areas’

***two all-weather multi-use games areas;

***wildlife and nature-based outdoor education areas;

***an integrated dining hall with kitchen and activity studio;

***a 32-space car park, including four disabled bays and five spaces equipped with electric vehicle charging points

***a lay-by on Henry Littler Way for dropping off and collecting pupils;

****pedestrian access from St. Johns Drive.

Source: Lancashire County Council